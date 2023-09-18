Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Request all members to give maximum time: PM Modi in media address ahead of Parliament special session

An all-party meeting regarding the Parliament special session was held yesterday, in which the Opposition demanded the passage of the women's reservation bill.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 05:16 IST

Follow Us

Before the special session of the Parliament commences, PM Narendra Modi, in a short interaction with mediapersons, has requested all members of the Parliament to give maximum time to this session.

The prime minister also said that atmosphere of festivity, enthusiasm prevails in country, and that the nation is feeling a new self-confidence.

Modi also spoke on the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

"Shiv Shakti Point (landing site of Chandrayaan-3) has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point (location on the Moon near the lunar south pole where Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram crashed) fills us with pride," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 05:16 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiParliament

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT