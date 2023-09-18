Request all members to give maximum time: PM Modi in media address ahead of Parliament special session

Before the special session of the Parliament commences, PM Narendra Modi, in a short interaction with mediapersons, has requested all members of the Parliament to give maximum time to this session.

The prime minister also said that atmosphere of festivity, enthusiasm prevails in country, and that the nation is feeling a new self-confidence.

Modi also spoke on the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

"Shiv Shakti Point (landing site of Chandrayaan-3) has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point (location on the Moon near the lunar south pole where Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram crashed) fills us with pride," he said.

(With PTI inputs)