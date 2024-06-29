Restructuring AB-PMJAY to elevating health budget: Experts outline priorities for Modi 3.0

Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers, India) said, "In the upcoming term, we urge the government to prioritise a comprehensive approach to fostering a 'Healthy India'. This entails promoting preventive health measures focusing on sanitation, clean drinking water, and nutrition, alongside the rapid implementation of health and wellness Centres for preventive health education and screening."

Intensifying the 'Fit India Movement', strengthening occupational health schemes, and restructuring the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to reach all SECC-2011 beneficiaries are also crucial steps, Dr Gyani said.