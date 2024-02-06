Revanth Reddy meets Sonia Gandhi, urges her to contest LS polls from Telangana

Gandhi has responded by saying that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time, the release said.

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, informed her about the poll promises being implemented by his government.

Out of the six poll 'guarantees' of Congress, free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh for the poor are already being implemented, the CM said.

He informed her that a decision has been taken to implement two other promises - supply of LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free electricity up to 200 units - soon.

He also told her that the government has decided to conduct a 'caste census' and that preparations have begun for it.

Observing that the party's state unit is making efforts to win as many seats as possible (out of the total 17 seats) in the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy said preparations were being made to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Ranchi.

The CM informed Rahul Gandhi about the election promises being implemented, the release said.

He appealed to Rahul Gandhi to see to it that Sonia Gandhi contests from Telangana in the LS polls.