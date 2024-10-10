RIP Ratan Tata: PM Modi 'extremely pained' by business tycoon's demise
Tributes have been pouring in as leaders, actors, businessmen mourn Ratan Tata's demise. Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, has died. He was 86. Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.
My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians, says Kamal Hassan in post on X
Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India.
Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM Modi
Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD
Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation: Amit Shah
Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment… pic.twitter.com/TJOp8skXCo
Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.