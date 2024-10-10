RIP Ratan Tata: PM Modi 'extremely pained' by business tycoon's demise

Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.