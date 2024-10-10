Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
RIP Ratan Tata: PM Modi 'extremely pained' by business tycoon's demise

Tributes have been pouring in as leaders, actors, businessmen mourn Ratan Tata's demise. Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, has died. He was 86. Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:50 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:1310 Oct 2024

Maharashtra Govt declares day of mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

08:1310 Oct 2024

America mourns the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who 'drove India to prosperity'

08:1310 Oct 2024

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata dies at 86

08:1910 Oct 2024

My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians, says Kamal Hassan in post on X

08:1310 Oct 2024

Tributes pour in as leaders, actors, businessmen mourn business tycoon's demise

After news of Ratan Tata's death broke, tributes poured in from business and political leaders in condolence messages posted on X.

Read more

08:1310 Oct 2024

Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM Modi

08:1310 Oct 2024

Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation: Amit Shah

08:1310 Oct 2024

Maharashtra Govt declares day of mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

Published 10 October 2024, 02:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTata GroupRatan TataRIP

Follow us on :

Follow Us