Home

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal tries to climb Speaker's podium in Lok Sabha

While Opposition members raised slogans over yesterday's security breach, Beniwal, standing next to the Secretary General's chair, tried to scale the Speaker's podium, which is several feet high.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 10:08 IST

New Delhi: RLP's lone MP on Thursday tried to scale the Speaker's podium in the Lok Sabha as Opposition members raised slogans against the government over security breach.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the security breach.

While Opposition members raised slogans, Beniwal, standing next to the Secretary General's chair, tried to scale the Speaker's podium, which is several feet high.

B Mahtab, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 3 pm after the Lok SAbha adopted a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the session for disrupting proceedings.

They were earlier named by Speaker Om Birla.

