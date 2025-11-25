<p>New Delhi: The Department of Handlooms in the Ministry of Textiles, has brought the couture, culture and cinema together at the ongoing International Film Festival of India 2025 with fashion show 'Handloom Sarees in Motion: 70MM on Runway'. </p><p>Performed twice, the 15-minute showcase transported audiences through the journey of Indian Cinema, draping its history one saree at a time. With each sequence set to music from different cinematic eras, the runway became a moving celebration of nostalgia, artistry, and the timeless elegance of the saree.</p>.'Home coming of ancestor': Assam govt inks pact with British Museum to borrow 16th-century silk textile themed on Lord Krishna.<p>"More than 40 handloom sarees, sourced from different parts of the country, such as Tussar silk from Chhattisgarh, Ikat Pashmina Saree from J&K, Banarasi Butidar Saree & Mubarakpur Lachcha Buta Saree from Uttar Pradesh, Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, Gheecha silk from Chhatisgarh, Venkatagiri Saree from Andhra, Kuthampully Saree from Kerala were showcased through the fashion show," the statement said.</p><p>Some of these sarees were also hand-painted by the award winning artists, with different art forms such as Pichwai from Rajasthan, Pattachitra from Odisha, Warli from Maharashtra, Pen-Kalamkari from Andhra, Madhubanifrom Bihar, Gonda and Bhil art from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, and such other regions, were displayed through the grand showcase, said the statement.</p><p>Speaking about the fashion show, Prakash Magdum, MD NFDC said, “IFFI has always been a platform that celebrates creativity in all its forms. This year, hosting a handloom-led fashion showcase on the main red carpet highlights India’s cultural depth and the powerful intersection of cinema and craftsmanship. ‘Sarees in Motion’ beautifully captured the essence of India, innovative, rooted, and globally resonant. We are proud to support initiatives that honour our artistic legacy while inspiring new narratives.”</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) said, ‘Sarees in Motion’ is our tribute to India’s heritage, its timeless elegance, and the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”.</p>