Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Sarees in Motion: 70MM on Runway'- A fashion show at IFFI 2025

Performed twice, the 15-minute showcase transported audiences through the journey of Indian Cinema, draping its history one saree at a time.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 16:44 IST
India NewsFashion Showsaree

Follow us on :

Follow Us