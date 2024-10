Savarkar biopic to be opening film of Indian Panorama section at International Film Festival of India in Goa

Hindi movie ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ directed by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who also plays the lead role, was chosen as the opening movie of the Indian Panorama section by a jury led by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, a director, actor and screenwriter.