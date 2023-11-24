SC judgement stern rebuke to not only Punjab Governor but to all governors: Chidambaram

His remarks come after Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi returned 10 Bills passed by the State Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday met for a special sitting and re-adopted all of them, even as Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the governor for withholding the Bills due to his 'whims and fancies.'

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “The judgement of the Supreme Court on the Governor's powers is a stern rebuke to not only the Governor of Punjab but to all Governors.”

“Mr R N Ravi, Governor of TN, should read every line of the judgement and, if he thinks it necessary, call a competent senior advocate to explain the judgement to him,” the former Union minister said.