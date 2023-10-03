Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument

'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 07:38 IST

Follow Us

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument.

'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The plea, which was also seeking direction for the construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 07:38 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtRam Sethu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT