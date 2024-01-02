SC seeks response from Centre on safety measures in Railways

It is absolute necessary to implement the model of Kavach in every rail line and train carrier at the earliest without any technical fault. It is relevant to ask as to why this system was not applied to the trains yet, the plea asked.

Tiwari also sought a direction for analysing and reviewing the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic modifications for strengthening it.

His plea also sought a direction for issuance of guidelines for the implementation of Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called 'Kavach' in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

The petitioner said the accident showed the deep gross negligences perpetrated by the authorities leading to violation of right to life and liberty of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

With such unregulated and negligent actions time and again by the authorities, there was a need to be a strict judicial intervention, he contended, listing out past train accidents.

The Odisha train accident involving crash of three trains caused death of more than 288 people and injuries to over 1000 people. It resulted into severe damage to public properties. It had received widespread sympathy and condolences from all over the world as it is one of the most massive train accidents in India in last few decades, the plea said.