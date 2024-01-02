SC seeks response from Centre on safety measures in Railways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre the measures undertaken including implementation of anti collision system 'Kavach' to prevent train accident.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan asked Attorney General R Venkatramani to inform within four weeks about the action being taken or proposed to be taken to ensure safety of Railway passengers.
The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Vishal Tiwari for a direction to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the top court to conduct a time-bound probe into the Odisha train accident on June 2, which claimed lives of over 288 people and left thousand others injured.
On 23 March 2022, the Ministry of Railways announced a significant step towards enhancing the safety of train operations in India with the development of the Indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called Kavach.
It is absolute necessary to implement the model of Kavach in every rail line and train carrier at the earliest without any technical fault. It is relevant to ask as to why this system was not applied to the trains yet, the plea asked.
Tiwari also sought a direction for analysing and reviewing the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic modifications for strengthening it.
His plea also sought a direction for issuance of guidelines for the implementation of Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called 'Kavach' in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.
The petitioner said the accident showed the deep gross negligences perpetrated by the authorities leading to violation of right to life and liberty of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
With such unregulated and negligent actions time and again by the authorities, there was a need to be a strict judicial intervention, he contended, listing out past train accidents.
The Odisha train accident involving crash of three trains caused death of more than 288 people and injuries to over 1000 people. It resulted into severe damage to public properties. It had received widespread sympathy and condolences from all over the world as it is one of the most massive train accidents in India in last few decades, the plea said.