Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to formally meet Oppn leaders on October 7

The sources said he would meet some opposition leaders in the evening of October 7 and would later meet more of them in the coming days.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 18:57 IST
India NewsC P Radhakrishnan

Follow us on :

Follow Us