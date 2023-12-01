SC to examine whether a woman can be booked for rape

Advocate Rishi Malhotra on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that woman can never be booked for rape.

He said the apex court in Priya Patel case held that a woman cannot be said to share common intention in gang-rape cases as women are excluded in rape definition.

The apex court issued notice on the woman’s plea and also ordered stay on her arrest.

Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) defines the offence of 'rape' under Indian law. The said provision begins by referring to a "man" ("a man is said to commit 'rape' if he ...." ) as the perpetrator, meaning that generally only men can potentially be booked for the offence of rape.

The petitioner was denied pre-arrest bail by trial court in Punjab. The High Court also declined her any relief. The case against the woman, a widow was lodged after she had refused to solemnise marriage of her elder son, living in the US, with the complainant who met him via Facebook.

The complainant claimed she had married the petitioner's son over a video call. She started living with the woman. As her family members pressurised her to end the informal marriage arrangement, a false rape was lodged against her and the younger son, the petitioner claimed. She also claimed to have handed over Rs 11 lakh to the complainant as part of a compromise.