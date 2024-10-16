Home
SC verdict on pleas challenging constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act on Thursday

A Constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had reserved the judgment in the matter on December 12, 2023.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:42 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 16:42 IST
