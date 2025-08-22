<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association on Friday unequivocally condemned the "misogynistic" remarks made by retired top court judge, Justice Markandey Katju, who allegedly suggested that women lawyers could secure favorable judicial orders by “winking” at the judge. </p><p>"Such comments are not merely offensive but an assault on the dignity, credibility, competence, integrity and professional standing of every woman in the legal fraternity. It is deeply disturbing that a former judge of the Supreme Court, who once entrusted with the responsibility of upholding constitutional values, would trivialize the hard work and merit of women lawyers through casual sexism," a press release issued by President Mahalakshmi Pavani and Secretary Prernaa Singh said.</p><p>It claimed his words not only demean women advocates but also erode public confidence in the impartiality of the justice system and perpetuate harmful stereotypes that have no place in a democratic society. </p>.Bihar SIR: SC allows excluded voters to make online submissions with Aadhaar card.<p>Coming from a former judge of the Supreme Court, they are particularly shocking and unbecoming of the dignity associated with constitutional office, they said.</p><p>The Association demanded an unconditional public apology from Justice Katju.</p><p>It also called upon the legal community at large to reject and censure such regressive attitudes which undermine both gender equality and the integrity of judicial institutions.</p><p>"We remind all members of the legal fraternity past and present, that words carry immense power. Those who have held constitutional office bear a continuing responsibility to uphold the dignity of the judiciary and advance the cause of equality," they said.</p>