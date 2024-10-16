Scindia interacts with Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog at India Mobile Congress

<p>New Delhi: Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday visited Ericsson's booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress, and shared a post on X about Rocky, the company's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists authorities with efficient emergency response.</p>.<p>By sending alerts in time, the robotic dog can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks.</p>.<p>"Meet my new friend Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists with efficient emergency response. By sending alerts in time, it can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks," Scindia said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).</p>.<p>Scindia was given a demonstration of the 5G-powered robotic dog, as officials at Ericsson booth explained its functionality. The Minister then patted Rocky, after the demonstration.</p>.<p>India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, is an annual event organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).</p>.PM Modi pitches for global digital rules, ethical AI.<p>The eighth edition of IMC - a platform that showcases cutting-edge innovation and technology - also saw Scindia meeting Chief Ministers, State Government IT Ministers and IT Secretaries.</p>.<p>"Held a fruitful discussion on best practices in telecom infrastructure development, aligning government policies with the innate strengths of the respective States, incentivising OEMs and strengthening the #MakeInIndia initiative to position India as a product nation!," the Minister wrote in another post.</p>.<p>"Looking forward to working with all the States/UTs to build a robust, secure and sustainable telecom sector," Scindia said. </p>