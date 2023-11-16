Senior Air India pilot dies during training session

New Delhi: A senior Air India pilot died on Thursday morning after showing signs of discomfort during a training session at the Delhi airport, according to officials.

The pilot appears to have suffered a cardiac arrest, they added.

The officials said that Himmanil Kumar, who was in his 30s, was at a training session at the operations department of Air India at Terminal 3 of the airport. Suddenly, he started showing signs of discomfort and colleagues tried to assist him. He was taken to a hospital at the airport but passed away despite efforts to revive him, the officials said.

Kumar, a senior commander, was undergoing conversion training whereby pilots flying narrow body aircraft are trained to operate wide-body planes.