Sexual harassment at workplace must be viewed seriously: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a deeper scrutiny of charges of sexual harrasment at workplace is to be undertaken when a plea of false accusation is made as the charge of this nature is very easy to make and very difficult to rebut.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said sexual harassment in any form at the work place must be viewed seriously and the harasser should not be allowed to escape from the clutches of law.

"We say so because the same humiliates and frustrates a victim of sexual harassment, more particularly when the harasser goes unpunished or is let off with a relatively minor penalty," the bench said.

The court said when a plea is taken of false implication for extraneous reasons, the courts have a duty to make deeper scrutiny of the evidence and decide the acceptability or otherwise of the accusations, in order to separate the chaff from the grain.