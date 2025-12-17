<p>New Delhi: The SHANTI Bill on nuclear sector will come up for discussion and passage in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> on Thursday afternoon while Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on air pollution initiated by Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> after the ‘VB - G RAM G Bill’ gets the nod, sources said.</p><p>At a meeting of Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee, sources said, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill was allocated four hours for discussion on Thursday. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p>Opposition sources said the government brought up the issue of taking up the ‘Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission VB - G RAM G Bill, which replaces <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a>, after passing the SHANTI Bill, which seeks to open up nuclear sector to private sector and relax liability regime.</p>.Explained | What is VB–G RAM G Bill that is set to replace MGNREGA rural job guarantee scheme.<p>However, they said, Opposition leaders in the BAC objected to fixing time for a debate on VB - G RAM G Bill, which is expected to be passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, and insisted on sending it to a Parliamentary committee for further scrutiny. </p><p>While no time was allocated, Opposition sources said that they fear that the government may bring it up in the Upper House late Thursday evening. The Winter Session is scheduled to end on Friday. However, the Revised List of Business issued on Wednesday late evening only has the SHANTI Bill scheduled.</p><p>In Lok Sabha, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on VB - G RAM G Bill. After its passing, sources said, a short duration discussion under Rule 193 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on air pollution will be initiated by Priyanka. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will reply to the debate.</p><p>Last Friday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had urged the government to hold a discussion on the issue with the government saying that it was ready to discuss the issue. Rahul had suggested that the debate should show to the country that the government and the Opposition can work together to solve critical issues without abusing each other. </p>