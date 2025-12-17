Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SHANTI Bill to come up in Rajya Sabha on December 18; air pollution debate in Lok Sabha

At a meeting of Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee, sources said, the SHANTI Bill was allocated four hours for discussion on Thursday. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 16:17 IST
India NewsLok SabhaRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us