'Shilanyas' for Ram temple took place when Rajiv Gandhi was PM: Pawar

Pune: `Shilanyas' for a Ram temple at Ayodhya was conducted when Rajiv Gandhi was the country's prime minister and the BJP and RSS are doing politics on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

The veteran leader was speaking at a public meeting at Nipani in Karnataka.

A consecration ceremony would be performed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.