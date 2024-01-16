JOIN US
Homeindia

'Shilanyas' for Ram temple took place when Rajiv Gandhi was PM: Pawar

The senior NCP leader said BJP and RSS are doing politics in the name of Lord Ram.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 14:00 IST

Pune: `Shilanyas' for a Ram temple at Ayodhya was conducted when Rajiv Gandhi was the country's prime minister and the BJP and RSS are doing politics on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

The veteran leader was speaking at a public meeting at Nipani in Karnataka.

A consecration ceremony would be performed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"The shilanyas (laying of first stone) was conducted during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, but today the BJP and RSS are doing politics in the name of Lord Ram," Pawar said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an 11-day fast ahead of the consecration ceremony, Pawar said, "I respect his faith in Ram, but had he decided to observe a fast to eliminate poverty, people would have appreciated it."

(Published 16 January 2024, 14:00 IST)
