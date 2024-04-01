Shubhkaran case: SC refuses to stay HC order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Punjab and Haryana High Court direction setting up a panel to probe farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death during a clash between the protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel in February.

The SC said the supervision of the matter by a panel headed by a retired judge would infuse fairness and transparency.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Haryana government challenging the high court's March 7 order which had formed a committee headed by a former high court judge to inquire into the death of Shubhkaran Singh during the clash.