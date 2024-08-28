Siemens Healthineers gets nod to manufacture mpox detection RT-PCR kit in India

New Delhi: Siemens Healthineers on Tuesday said it has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) approval for manufacture of Monkeypox detection RT-PCR kit.

The approval for the locally developed kit is a critical advancement in the fight against the Monkeypox (M-pox) public health emergency, the company said.

IMDX Monkeypox Detection RT-PCR Assay will be manufactured at the company's molecular diagnostics unit in Vadodara, which has a production capacity of 1 million reactions per annum.

With results available in just 40 minutes, significantly faster than traditional methods (which take 1-2 hours), the M-pox detection kit helps reduce the turnaround time for reporting, leading to quicker responses, Siemens Healthineers stated.