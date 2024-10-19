Home
Doctors remove surgical scissor from abdomen of woman in Sikkim's Gangtok

The scissor was left in the abdomen of the woman when she underwent an appendix operation at STNM Hospital 12 years ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 14:45 IST

Comments
Published 19 October 2024, 14:45 IST
India NewsSikkimGangtokTrending

