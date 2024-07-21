Home
Don't engage students in Independence Day-related events for over 7 days: Sikkim govt tells schools

It has been observed that school students are engaged in various activities for the Independence Day celebrations that continue for more than 15 days, according to a circular.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 14:17 IST

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has directed the authorities not to engage school children for more than seven days with Independence Day-related activities as it affects their academic schedule.

It has been observed that school students are engaged in various activities for the Independence Day celebrations that continue for more than 15 days, according to a circular.

"It is hereby directed that the school children should not be engaged for more than 7 days for any Independence Day-related activities," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education Department, R Telang said in a circular issued on Saturday.

Published 21 July 2024, 14:17 IST
