<p>February 2026 steps in with drumbeats, temple bells, bonfires and bursts of colours that fills the month with happiness, devotion and togetherness in India. The list of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-festivals">festivals</a> this month promises to experience India's true spirit and create memorable moments with family and friends.</p>.<p>One of the most spiritually charged nights of the year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahashivratri">Maha Shivaratri</a> marks the great nigh of Shiva. The festival commemorates the divine marriage of Shiva and Parvati or it is also believed to be the night Shiva consumed Halahala poison to save the world. </p><p>The festive night is observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026 with major celebrations occur in Varanasi, Ujjain, Mandi, and Haridwar & Rishikesh.</p>.Chettinad Heritage Festival opens doors of 100-year-old mansions and rich cultural traditions.<p>Thai Poosam observed mainly in Tamil Nadu, is an important Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Murugan, who is also known as Skanda, Kartikeya, or Subramaniyan. This festival is observed on February 1, a full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, considered the most powerful day of Lord Murugan worship.</p><p>The day commemorates Goddess Pravati presenting Lord Murugan a Vel (a divine spear/lance) to destroy demon Soorapadman. Some traditions also mark this as the lord's birth anniversary. The key rituals includes processions carrying Kavadi, Paal Kudam, with devotees piercing their body with small Vels. </p><p>Palani Murugan temple, Thiruchendur, Vadalur are some prominent places that celebrate with immense fervor in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>The world's largest, UNESCO recognised congregation is witnessed in this month during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Kumbh Mela</a>, a festival celebrated every 12 months with the Ardh Kumbh Mela held every 6 years. </p><p>It is believed that during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), Lord Vishnu (in the form of Mohini) spilled drops of Amrit (nectar of immortality) at four locations. The locations include four rivers such as Ganga in Haridwar, Godavari in Nashik, Shipra in Ujjain and Sangam in Prayagraj.</p>.<p>A small town in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a>'s Tirunelveli district, Pattamadai known for its handoven mats made from Korai grass.</p><p>The celebration honours a centuries-old tradition initiated by Labbai community, that are renowned for their exceptional softness, silk-like and highly durable mats. This month offers major attention with live mat-weaving demonstrations and folk music, cultural shows and dance performances included in the promotion of this craft.</p>.<p>Attukal Pongala is one of the most important festivals in Kerala, held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> and dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy. The festival honors Goddess Kannaki (an avatar of Parvati or Bhadrakali), known as Attukalamma. According to beliefs, after destroying the city of Madurai, Kannaki travelled through Kerala. Local women welcomed her with food (Pongala) to soothe her anger. </p><p>The 10-day festival celebrated from February 23, 2026, to March 4, 2026 is a women-led religious gatherings, often referred to as the 'Sabarimala of Women'.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa</a> Carnival is a vibrant, four-day, non-stop street festival featuring colourful King Momo parade, music, Red and Black dance and elaborate floats. </p><p>This year, the celebration is confirmed to take place from February 13 to February 17.</p><p>Introduced in the 18th century by the the Portuguese Catholic traditions, this festival marks the the final, intense indulgence of food, drink, and partying before the 40-day fasting and reflection period of Lent. </p><p>This 2026 Carnival is expanded to six main locations in Goa including Panaji, Margao, Vasco da Gama, Mapusa & Morjim, and Porvorim.</p>