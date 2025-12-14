Menu
Skipped son's operation for the fight to save 140 cr people: Mallikarjun Kharge at Congress' 'vote chori' rally

'My son was undergoing an eight-hour surgery the day before yesterday and I was getting calls from my wife and doctor-daughter among others asking him to be there,' Kharge said.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 13:11 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 13:11 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun Kharge

