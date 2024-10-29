Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori responds to controversy over Rs 2 lakh Dior bag, says 'never asked anyone not to earn money'

<p>Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori has come under fire after a video of her purportedly carrying a luxury Dior bag worth over Rs 2 lakh went viral on social media. </p><p>The preacher is being heavily criticised by netizens for using "materialistic" luxury items when she herself preaches non-materialism and detachment from worldly possessions. </p><p>Some users on the internet have also alleged that the bag is made of calf skin, an allegation that Kishori completely denied <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1851181571849761082">while talking</a> to <em>ANI</em>. </p><p><strong>What is the controversy?</strong></p><p>A user shared a video of Kishori at the airport, carrying her luggage, on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Spiritual preacher Jiya Kishori deleted her video where she was carrying a Dior bag worth ₹210000 only. btw she preach Non-Materialism & call herself as Devotee of Lord Krishna. One more thing : Dior makes bag by using Calf Leather (sic)." </p>.Child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's mother claims 'death threat' from Lawrence Bishnoi gang .<p>This video triggered a debate on spiritual orators being "hypocrites". </p><p>One of the users wrote, "That's why we need to check our speakers and choose only genuine ones. If one doesn't follow what she preach then she's not right speaker."</p>.<p>"She teaches you non-materialism. So that you guys can follow and she can extract materialism out of that," said another. </p><p><strong>Jaya Kishori's clarification</strong></p><p>Responding to the controversy, Kishori told news agency <em>ANI</em> that the bag in question is a customised one, has her name on it and has no leather in it. </p><p>"I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it," she said. </p><p>She also said that during her religious events she has never asked people "not to earn money or renounce everything."</p><p>The 27-year-old said, "Those who have come to my 'katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so?"</p><p>"...if I like something and I can buy that then I buy it," she said. </p><p>"I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life and fulfill your dreams," Kishori added. </p><p>Kishori has been reciting Narayan Katha and Shiv Mahapuran since a very young age. The speaker speaker has gained a significant following over the years and is also a known motivational speaker and singer. </p>