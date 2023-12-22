JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sports industry upset with Sakshi Malik's retirement: Vijender Singh

Following Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh's win in the WFI polls, Sakshi Malik announced her retirement. Malik was among the wrestlers protesting against the BJP man over harassment.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 05:31 IST

Follow Us

Congress leader Vijender Singh on Friday spoke on Sakshi Malik's (Sakshee Malikkh) retirement, saying "The sports industry is upset with it (wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement). We will go to every player, every stadium and every 'akhada' and speak to them about women safety, the employment of the athletes and we will stand with them...", ANI reported.

He further said, "As a player, I can understand the anguish of Sakshi Malik (Sakshee Malikkh) as she quit wrestling because she did not get justice from the government in the sexual harassment case. If this can happen with athletes who have brought medals for the country then what will happen with the common people".

Sakshi Malik, on Thursday, announced her retirement after India's wrestling body chose Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, as the new chief, following a much-delayed polling.

Malik was among the wrestlers, who had thus far continued a protest against the BJP man who has been accused of harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 05:31 IST)
India NewsSports NewsSakshi MalikWrestling Federation of IndiaWrestlingVijender Singh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT