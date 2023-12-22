Sports industry upset with Sakshi Malik's retirement: Vijender Singh

Congress leader Vijender Singh on Friday spoke on Sakshi Malik's (Sakshee Malikkh) retirement, saying "The sports industry is upset with it (wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement). We will go to every player, every stadium and every 'akhada' and speak to them about women safety, the employment of the athletes and we will stand with them...", ANI reported.
He further said, "As a player, I can understand the anguish of Sakshi Malik (Sakshee Malikkh) as she quit wrestling because she did not get justice from the government in the sexual harassment case. If this can happen with athletes who have brought medals for the country then what will happen with the common people".
Sakshi Malik, on Thursday, announced her retirement after India's wrestling body chose Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, as the new chief, following a much-delayed polling.
Malik was among the wrestlers, who had thus far continued a protest against the BJP man who has been accused of harassment.