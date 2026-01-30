<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PT%20Usha">P T Usha</a>, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources.</p>.<p>He was 67.</p>.<p>Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.</p>.PT Usha forms committee to ascertain delay in Boxing Federation elections.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, officials said.</p>.<p>A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career.</p>.<p>He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones.</p>.<p>The couple have a son, Ujjwal. </p>