Star Health absolves security chief in data leak incident

<p>India's Star Health and Allied Insurance Company said on Monday that it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by the company's chief information security officer in a data leak incident.</p>.<p>The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer were fabricated by the hacker.</p>.<p>In August, Star Health faced a data leak, where stolen customer data including medical reports, were publicly accessible via chatbots on messaging app Telegram and through websites.</p>.<p>The company, in response to the data leak, said it reported alleged unauthorized data access to local authorities and that it was investigating the incident.</p>.<p>It also approached an Indian court to sue Telegram and the hacker to get the content removed from online platforms.</p>.<p>The websites on which the hacker publicly exposed the data, as well as Telegram chatbots deployed by the hacker, have been taken down, Star Health said in a statement on Monday.</p>