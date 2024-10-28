Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Star Health absolves security chief in data leak incident

The company said that alleged communication between a hacker and the security officer were fabricated by the hacker.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:32 IST
India Newsdata leakhackersinsurance company

Follow us on :

Follow Us