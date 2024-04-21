Students with 4-year bachelor's degrees, 75% marks can directly pursue PhD: UGC

New Delhi: Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.

So far, a candidate for the National Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.