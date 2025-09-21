Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal's interim government forms probe panel to investigate deaths of 72 people during 'Gen Z' protests

The formation of a high-level probe commission to investigate the killing of protesters in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 16:11 IST
World newsprotestNepalK P Sharma OliGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us