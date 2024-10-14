Home
Supreme Court declines to consider plea against exclusion of unnatural sex, sodomy from BNS

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it cannot compel the Parliament to introduce laws.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:03 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 15:03 IST
