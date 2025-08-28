Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court gets two new judges, swearing in on Friday

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai would administer the oath of office to the two judges.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 13:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChief Justice

Follow us on :

Follow Us