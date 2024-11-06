Home
Supreme Court permits LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg

'There is no empirical data that LMV driving licence holders are responsible for rise in road accidents in country,' the apex court said in its observation.
shish Tripathi
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 05:42 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 05:42 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLMV

