Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court raps husband of Russian woman found in Gokarna cave

The apex court came down heavily upon Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli national, who claimed to be father of the two daughters, for leaving them high and dry.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 12:12 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us