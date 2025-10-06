<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the decision to repatriate a Russian woman and her kids found living in a cave in Gokarna in Karnataka without any valid documents, saying this country has become haven, anybody comes and stays here.</p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi came down heavily upon Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli national, who claimed to be father of the two daughters, for leaving them high and dry.</p>.Karnataka High Court permits Centre to repatriate Russian woman, kids found in Uttara Kannada cave.<p>Nina Kutina, a Russian national, and her two children were found on July 11 in a cave in the Ramatirtha Hills near Kumta in Uttara Kannada district in July 2025. The authorities claimed the three had been living in the cave for nearly two months without valid documents.</p><p>The court grilled the counsel appearing for the petitioner, also describing the plea as "publicity interest petition".</p><p>"Please show us any official document that you are declared the father. Why should we not direct your deportation? What were you doing in Goa when your children were living in cave," the bench asked the counsel.</p><p>On these questions, the counsel preferred to withdraw the petition, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order, which upheld the Union government's decision to facilitate the repatriation of the Russian woman and her daughters by issuing exit documents valid from September 25 to October 9, 2025.</p><p>The woman and the kids were discovered living in a cave near Gokarna after they reportedly ran out of money.</p><p>The petitioner claimed he had registered a police complaint at the Panaji police station in Goa last year after he was unable to trace his children. He had approached the High Court which declined to interfere with the decision to repatriate the woman and the daughters.</p><p>The Russian consulate had issued emergency travel papers for Kutina and her two daughters, as she expressed her desire to return to Russia at the earliest.</p>