Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to consider plea on guidelines for WhatsApp

The bench asked the petitioners why they approached the apex court directly with a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 15:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWhatsApp

Follow us on :

Follow Us