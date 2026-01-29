Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to issue directions to Centre, states for welfare measures of domestic helps

The top court also observed that trade unionism has been largely responsible for stopping the industrial growth in the country.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtdomestic help

Follow us on :

Follow Us