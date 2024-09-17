Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Chinese national in criminal case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to a Chinese national accused of operating an international crime racket while overstaying his visa and engaging in other unlawful activities, saying the charges against him are "very serious" in nature.

Ryen alias Ren Chao had moved the top court against the July 31 order of the Allahabad High Court denying him bail in the criminal case.

"Look at the gravity of the crime. We will not entertain the plea seeking bail since trial is in progress. We leave it open to approach the high court after the expiry of six months," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.