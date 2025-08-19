North Korea's Kim says joint US-South Korea drills show will for war provocation

<p>Seoul: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country needed to rapidly expand its nuclear armament and called US-South Korea military exercises an "obvious expression of their will to provoke war," state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.</p><p>South Korea and its ally the United States kicked off joint military drills this week, including testing an upgraded response to heightened North Korean nuclear threats.</p>.Russian Duma speaker Volodin meets North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang.<p>Pyongyang has traditionally criticised those joint drills as rehearsals for invasion and in some cases responded with weapons tests, but Seoul and Washington say they are purely defensive.</p><p>The exercises were a "clear expression of stand of openly revealing their intention to remain most hostile and confrontational" to North Korea, Kim said during his visit to a navy destroyer, according to KCNA.</p><p>He said the security environment required the North to "rapidly expand" its nuclear armament, noting that recent US- South Korea exercises involved a "nuclear element". </p>