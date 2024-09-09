Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking direction to halt export of arms, military equipment to Israel

"We cannot enter into the nation’s foreign policy domain," the bench said.

"Can we direct that under the UN’s genocide convention you ban the export to Israel...why this restraint. This is because it impacts the foreign policy and we do not know what the impact will be," the CJI said.

A PIL was filed by Ashok Kumar Sharma and others through lawyer Prashant Bhushan seeking a direction to the Centre to cancel licences and not to grant new ones to Indian firms exporting arms and other military equipment to Israel.

Israel's war on Gaza has led to killings of thousands of Palestinians. Prior to this, in an unprecedented attack, Hamas gunmen stormed across Gaza's border into Israel and killed about 1,200 people on October 7, 2023.