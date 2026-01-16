Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court rejects plea alleging glitches in UMEED waqf portal, grants liberty to approach authorities

The Centre launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWaqf

