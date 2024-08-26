Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order quashing criminal proceedings related to 2005 IPOs of Yes Bank, IDFC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside an order that quashed the criminal proceedings in connection with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the shares of Yes Bank Ltd and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd (IDFC) in 2005.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan took into record a submission by advocate Alabhaya Dhamija, appearing for the CBI, that the respondent accused Manojdev Gokulchand Seksaria and another resorted to a clever device by deleting the prayers for quashing of the FIRs and charge sheet and incorporated fresh prayers challenging the cognisance orders which were not expressly challenged in the first round.

"This was in order to have the matter heard by the single judge in view of Rule 18(4) of Part 1 Chapter I of the High Court Rules," he said.

According to the Bombay High Court rules, the counsel said, applications for quashing of an FIR and charge sheet are outside the jurisdiction of single judge and are to be heard by the division bench.

The CBI also submitted mere settlement before the SEBI would not absolve a party from the criminal proceedings.

The agency's counsel also said the allegations are of such a nature which warranted the criminal trial to proceed.

Justice Vishwanathan, in the August 22 judgment authored by him on behalf of the bench, also opined the present case ought to have been heard by the division bench, since the respondent accused had earlier challenged the order of the Bombay High Court's division bench, which declined to quash the charge sheet and the FIR and the apex court had granted them liberty to file a fresh petition before the High Court.