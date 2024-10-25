Supreme Court tells Gujarat govt not to create third party right on lands around Gir Somnath

The bench suggested that it will direct the Gujarat High Court to decide the matter within one month and till that this order will continue. The court made it clear that the pendency of this petition before it will not bar the high court from proceeding with the matter.

During the hearing, Sibal claimed that there were temples situated on the government land, but they were not demolished but action was taken against only Muslim places of worship.

Sibal contended that heritage monuments, ancient dargahs and graveyards were subjected to demolitions.

Mehta said that only the structures which were encroaching on public lands were demolished.

He claimed that the petitioner was suppressing material information from the court.

Sibal insisted on granting a status quo order, however the bench was not keen. At this stage, the bench said, "We can order restoration also".

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing another petitioner, contended that in 1903 the land was allotted to his client and there were documents to establish that.