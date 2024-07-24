Supreme Court to examine if accused has right to be forgotten & seek removal of judgments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Madras High Court's order which directed a law portal to pull down a judgment, for having revealed the identity of a person acquitted in a sexual assault case, since it was a part of the public record.

The matter concerned the right to be forgotten of an accused.

Observing that such an order will have "serious ramifications" a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the court would examine whether an accused has the right to be forgotten and if he can seek removal of judgments, and having his name, from the public domain.