Supreme Court to pass guidelines on summoning of govt officials in courts across country

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would lay down guidelines for courts on summoning government officers in cases.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the officers should be asked to appear only in cases where there is non-compliance, not in pending matters as an affidavit will do the job in such cases.

"We will form modalities for appearing before court," the bench said, dealing with the Uttar Pradesh government's plea against the Allahabad HC's order summoning two senior government officers and ordering their custody.

Referring to the Centre’s draft standard operating procedure submitted recently, the court said there must be a different set of standards, which should be followed when courts seek personal presence of government officials in pending cases.