Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court dismisses plea by two convicts in rape case of minor school girl

The appellants had moved the apex court challenging the judgment of the Chhattisgarh High Court.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 09:10 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us