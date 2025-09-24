<p>A video of actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has gone viral on social media where he is seen claiming that prices of essential items have come down more than 50 per cent after the Centre's GST reforms.</p><p>The actor-politician is heard saying that prices of most of the essential items like clothes, TV, refrigerator, shampoo, washing machine, etc. have been slashed by over 50 per cent.</p>.Congress free to take credit for GST reforms if they feel people are happy: BJP.<p>"PM Modi has given such a wonderful gift to the people during the festive season. Even those who did not vote for Modi, would avail this benefit. It is a gift for making Modi win for the third term as the PM," Kishan said.</p><p>Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video and slammed the BJP for "setting a universal record for lying".</p><p>"Those people who, in the name of GST, claim that the rates of all things are at 50% ‘with examples,’ and who know nothing about it, would do well to stay silent. They may not be malicious, but they are certainly ignorant. Right now, they must be receiving a phone call from Delhi or the Finance Minister in the form of ‘a scolding as an explanation’..." Yadav said.</p><p>"Such a call won’t come from Lucknow because the situation there is the same. If the public takes such people to the market and exposes the truth behind their lies, then their senses will come to their place. BJP supporters are setting a universal record for lying through their teeth," he added.</p><p>Meanwhile, many on social media mocked the MP questioning his mathematics.</p>