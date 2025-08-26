Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra, embrace it with pride: PM Modi

"Swadeshi should become our life mantra. Let's embrace swadeshi with pride. The things that will be made here by Japan are also swadeshi," the PM said in his address at the production facility.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMade in Indiaswadeshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us