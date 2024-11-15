2 kids die, parents battle for lives after inhaling chemicals used to kill rats in Chennai apartment

<p>Chennai: Use of chemicals to kill rats by a pest control services firm in an apartment here has turned lethal for a family of four. Two children, aged six and one, died and their parents are battling for their lives as they are suspected to have inhaled rodenticide, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Two persons who had provided the service at the apartment in Kundrathur have been detained, they said.</p>.<p>Tragedy struck the family in the form of rat poison on November 13. A pest control representative sprinkled the chemical powder in the apartment as their services were sought to tackle the menace of rats.</p>.<p>Unmindful of the rodenticide dispersed in the room, Giridharan, a banker residing with his family in the apartment, switched on the air-conditioner before falling asleep.</p>.<p>Early on Thursday morning, he experienced breathing difficulty and sought help from his friend, the police said.</p>.<p>The family was immediately rushed to a hospital. While his daughter and son succumbed at a hospital in Kundrathur on Thursday, Giridharan and his wife Pavithra, who also inhaled the poison, were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said. </p>