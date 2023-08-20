Home
tamil nadu

56-year-old school teacher murdered by burglar in Erode

When husband returned home from morning walk, he found his wife lying dead with a stab injury on her neck and her gold chain of six-and-a-half sovereigns missing.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 10:24 IST

A woman school teacher was murdered in Erode on Sunday morning, August 20, allegedly by a burglar suspected to have entered the house, the police said.

According to the police, Manohar, 78, a retired railway employee and his wife Bhuvaneshwari, 56, working as a school teacher were living in Kollampalayam area near the Erode Municipal Corporation Higher Secondary School, Railway Colony branch.

On Sunday, Manohar left the house at 8 am as usual for his morning walk. When he returned home, he found his wife lying dead with a stab injury on her neck and her gold chain of six-and-a-half sovereigns missing, the police said.

On receiving the information, Erode South Police arrived at scene of the crime and, based on Manohar's complaint, registered a case of murder for gain. Police sniffer Dog 'Veera' was summoned and forensic experts collected fingerprints from inside the house, the police said about the ongoing investigation.

(Published 20 August 2023, 10:24 IST)
